Why is upcoming game FAU-G being linked to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here's all you need to know

On Friday, actor Akshay Kumar announced that a new game called Fearless And United-Guards or FAU-G would soon be introduced. Coming as it did in the wake of the government ban on a slew of Chinese apps including PUBG, many appear to be looking forward to the new game.
"Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer Trust," Kumar had tweeted.
And while the multiplayer game developed by Bengaluru-based nCore Games says that it is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces, many have cried foul.
And while some are criticising the game for allegedly copying the poster from a hard rock band called 'Collision of Innocence', others have claimed that this game has been stolen from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Incidentally a quick look at their Facebook page shows that the band has been using the same poster for their song called Today We Rise as early as February 2020.
Many others believe that an intellectual property infringement has taken place. Some including Meena Das Narayan, whose verified Twitter handle says that she is the Editor-in Chief of Gulf Connoisseur and the VP of VHS Karnataka, wondered if this could be a patent that was stolen from Sushant Singh Rajput on June 8.
Others cited reports from June this year that claimed that Rajput was designing a game with his business partner, while many cited a post from his Instagram profile wherein he had expressed interest in coding. Some have also alleged that he had patents for apps that included a COVID-19 app.
"Why attack a dead man? #SushantSinghRajput was an ordinary middle class man who dreamed big and achieved it, simultaneously he developed apps with exeprts from the world which was stolen by a gang and killed, #CBI has to investigate who toll the 8 hard disks and used info," Narayan wrote in response to a sarcastic jibe from another twitter user.
For many this has become definitive evidence that Sushant Singh Rajput was "killed for his patents". And while some now seem to believe that Akshay Kumar is part of the greater conspiracy, others are pondering how he got access to these "stolen" files.
"Am I the only one who feels this #FAUG was created by none other than our Sushant?" wondered one user.
Several Twitter users have also dug out an old picture of the actor where he can be seen sporting a black t-shirt with a logo on it. Netizens have even drawn a parallel with the nCore Games logo, which looks similar, but not identical to that on his shirt.
Others still want Akshay Kumar questioned by the CBI.
But is there any truth to the allegations?
While many remain suspicious and have drawn their own conclusions, there does not seem to be any concrete evidence to support these claims. There has been no official statement from any of the involved parties as of now.
