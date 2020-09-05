Why is upcoming game FAU-G being linked to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here's all you need to know

On Friday, actor Akshay Kumar announced that a new game called Fearless And United-Guards or FAU-G would soon be introduced. Coming as it did in the wake of the government ban on a slew of Chinese apps including PUBG, many appear to be looking forward to the new game.

"Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer Trust," Kumar had tweeted.

And while the multiplayer game developed by Bengaluru-based nCore Games says that it is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces, many have cried foul.