‘Stolen from Sushant’s computer’: Akshay Kumar trolled for sharing PUBG's ‘atma nirbhar’ alternative FAU-G

Bengaluru-based nCore Games on Friday said it will launch FAU:G, a multiplayer action game that has been developed under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, days after the government banned popular mobile game PUBG.

FAU:G stands for 'Fearless and United: Guards'.

nCore Games will launch the game at the end of October in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for supporting homegrown apps and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a statement said.

"The game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. Players will be able to, in teams of 5, collaborate and unite to fight the forces of evil," it added.

Sharing the first look on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Supporting PM @narendramodi’s Atma Nirbhar movement, proud to present a multiplayer action game, Fearless And United - Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to #BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG @vishygo #nCoreGames.”