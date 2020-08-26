Laptops, computers cleaned out at Sushant's residence the day Disha Salian died: Report

Simultaneously, another team of the central agency visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city, where Rajput's autopsy had been performed.

CBI sleuths had on Friday recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj Singh.

On Saturday, they took Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant to Rajput's flat to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead on June 14.

The three were again taken to the flat on Sunday and questioned at the DRDO guest house.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed a criminal case against Chakraborty and others to probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs, an instance emerging from the investigation.

The agency is soon expected to summon Rhea, Pithani, his house and business managers, accountant, his domestic helps and some more people for questioning.

The NCB is now the third federal investigative agency probing this case apart from the ED and the CBI.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against actor Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

After Rajput was found hanging in his apartment, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death.