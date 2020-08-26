Laptops, computers cleaned out at Sushant's residence the day Disha Salian died: Report

The CBI on Wednesday grilled late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, and manager Samuel Miranda.
According to a report by Republic TV, the trio confessed to the CBI that eight hard-disks worth of data was cleaned out by a mystery group, the day Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian died, and his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty left the house.
The questioning took place at the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are staying.
Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant were present in Rajput's house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room on June 14.
Simultaneously, another team of the central agency visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city, where Rajput's autopsy had been performed.
CBI sleuths had on Friday recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj Singh.
On Saturday, they took Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant to Rajput's flat to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead on June 14.
The three were again taken to the flat on Sunday and questioned at the DRDO guest house.
Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed a criminal case against Chakraborty and others to probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs, an instance emerging from the investigation.
The agency is soon expected to summon Rhea, Pithani, his house and business managers, accountant, his domestic helps and some more people for questioning.
The NCB is now the third federal investigative agency probing this case apart from the ED and the CBI.
The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against actor Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.
After Rajput was found hanging in his apartment, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death.
