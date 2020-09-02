PUBG banned: 5 interesting mobile games to play after PM Modi takes away 'chicken dinners'

The Indian government on Wednesday banned 118 apps, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, Baidu and several VPNs that allowed access to TikTok that was earlier banned.
The action came after the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.
The PUBG game now has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, not including the Chinese mainland where a rebranded version of the game is called 'Game for Peace'.
PUBG has millions of users, especially young, in India.
The ban on PUBG came as it announced the arrival of a new gaming era with its 1.0 version, along with global mobile esports tournament PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) with a grand prize pool of $2 million (about Rs 15 crore).
However, as Modi takes away their 'chicken dinners', here are 5 interesting mobile games to play as PUBG replacements.
1. Call of Duty: Mobile
The legacy of Call of Duty (COD) is known best for its First Person Shooter (FPS) feature. Mostly a console based game, the mobile version is a good option for gamers unable to play on a console. The game brings about a nostalgia to players who have played previous COD classics with a resemblance in maps and guns.
2. Clash Royale
Developed and Published by Supercell, Clash Royale is a strategic real time player vs player (PVP) game which requires the player to attack the enemy tower and defend their own at the same time. With its initial release in 2016, Clash Royale is still a widely played game among Indians.
3. Clash of Clans
Another game under Supercell, Clash of Clans is also a strategic game which allows a player to build their own base and form a clan with other players only to battle it out against others. A huge sensation in the first half of the decade, Clash of Clans is still widely played with the makers adding new features every now and then to keep its players attracted.
4. 8 Ball Pool
A classic pool game for the casual players looking to have a good time but be careful as players tend to get competitive to take all the winnings for themselves. Developed by Miniclip, 8 ball pool was released in 2010. Surprisingly, the game is still massively played all around the world let alone India and is regarded as the biggest multiplayer game on mobile with over 500 million downloads.
5. Fortnite
Another notable mention is Fortnite. A PC game initially, which later made its way to console and now mobile. Similar to PUBG, Fortnite is another Battle Royale game with additional features where players are allowed to build structures in a gunfight to gain some edge over their opponents. However, the game was unable to make a mark on Indian gamers in the predominant market of PUBG.
