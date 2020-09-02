PUBG banned: 5 interesting mobile games to play after PM Modi takes away 'chicken dinners'

However, as Modi takes away their 'chicken dinners', here are 5 interesting mobile games to play as PUBG replacements.

1. Call of Duty: Mobile

The legacy of Call of Duty (COD) is known best for its First Person Shooter (FPS) feature. Mostly a console based game, the mobile version is a good option for gamers unable to play on a console. The game brings about a nostalgia to players who have played previous COD classics with a resemblance in maps and guns.

2. Clash Royale

Developed and Published by Supercell, Clash Royale is a strategic real time player vs player (PVP) game which requires the player to attack the enemy tower and defend their own at the same time. With its initial release in 2016, Clash Royale is still a widely played game among Indians.

3. Clash of Clans

Another game under Supercell, Clash of Clans is also a strategic game which allows a player to build their own base and form a clan with other players only to battle it out against others. A huge sensation in the first half of the decade, Clash of Clans is still widely played with the makers adding new features every now and then to keep its players attracted.

4. 8 Ball Pool

A classic pool game for the casual players looking to have a good time but be careful as players tend to get competitive to take all the winnings for themselves. Developed by Miniclip, 8 ball pool was released in 2010. Surprisingly, the game is still massively played all around the world let alone India and is regarded as the biggest multiplayer game on mobile with over 500 million downloads.

5. Fortnite

Another notable mention is Fortnite. A PC game initially, which later made its way to console and now mobile. Similar to PUBG, Fortnite is another Battle Royale game with additional features where players are allowed to build structures in a gunfight to gain some edge over their opponents. However, the game was unable to make a mark on Indian gamers in the predominant market of PUBG.