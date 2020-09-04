After Modi govt bans PUBG, Akshay Kumar announces Aatmanirbhar multiplayer action game FAU-G

Two days after PM Narendra Modi-led government banned PUBG, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced a multiplayer action game FAU-G, under India's Aatmanirbhar movement.
The actor's first gaming venture will see 20 per cent of its net revenue donated to the Bharat Ke Veer trust.
Taking to Twitter, Kumar wrote: "Supporting PM @narendramodi’s Atma Nirbhar movement, proud to present a multiplayer action game, Fearless And United - Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to #BharatKeVeer Trust."
The Indian government on Wednesday banned 118 apps, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, Baidu and several VPNs that allowed access to TikTok that was earlier banned.
The action came after the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.
The PUBG game now has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, not including the Chinese mainland where a rebranded version of the game is called 'Game for Peace'.
PUBG has millions of users, especially young, in India.
The ban on PUBG came as it announced the arrival of a new gaming era with its 1.0 version, along with global mobile esports tournament PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) with a grand prize pool of $2 million (about Rs 15 crore).
