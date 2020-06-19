Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad visits late actor's Patna home, offers condolences

The actor died on June 14 and was cremated in Mumbai on June 15 in the presence of family members and a few close friends. Sushant's ashes were immersed in the river Ganga on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police are probing the alleged suicide case of the 34-year-old actor. "Police are investigating various angles, including that of professional rivalry, in the case," an official said.

The Bandra Police have recorded the statements of over 13 people, including Rajput's family members and close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, he said.

On Friday, Instagram memorialised the actor's account, adding "remembering" to his bio. According to the photo-video sharing website, no one can log into a memorialised account. The posts shared, including photos and videos, will stay on the page and will be visible to the users. Also, once the account is memorialised, no one will be able to make changes to any of the existing posts or information.

(With inputs from agencies)