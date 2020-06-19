After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Sonu Nigam makes shocking revelations about 'music mafia'

Saying that there is a ‘music mafia’ in Bollywood, Sonu added that the music mafia is ‘bigger than the film mafia. “I was lucky enough to escape from the shackles of music companies, but a number of young artistes are going through a lot of stress. Even if the director, producer and music composer wants to work with a particular artiste, the music companies object,” he added.

Nigam also alleged that there were a couple of record labels that make life difficult for aspiring singers by ‘abusing power.’ “Be kind to the young talents. Don’t push them to the wall. Even my songs have been dubbed a number of times. It’s humiliating to call a singer, make him record songs and then dub his songs, he added.

Notably, Nigam has also been a victim of a leading music label. A few years ago, he was banned by Zee Music in 2015 after he criticised a Zee News video that attacked his friend Kumar Vishwas, who was also a member of AAP. The video that Nigam shared had a Rajasthan farmer hanging himself purported to show that Zee News had overdubbed a second voice with the words, ‘latak gaya’ (has he hanged himself?) and misattributing it to Vishwas.

“I am far from politics but I feel this truth should come out for the sake of my poet friend Kumar Vishwas,” Nigam had tweeted back then.

Following this criticism, Zee Music banned Nigam, without giving any reason, much to the fury of Nigam’s fans.

Interestingly, Nigam became a household name when he hosted the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for two years between 1995 and 1997. That show was aired on Zee TV.