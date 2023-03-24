 Surrender within 15 days: Supreme Court to convicts, undertrials released during COVID-19
Surrender within 15 days: Supreme Court to convicts, undertrials released during COVID-19

Many prisoners were released from jails to decongest it and minimise the spread of infection among inmates.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court | PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all convicts and undertrial prisoners, released during COVID-19 pandemic, to surrender within 15 days.

Bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that undertrial prisoners released on emergency bail during the pandemic can move for regular bail before competent courts after their surrender.

"All the convicts who were released during the COVID-19 pandemic after their surrender can move competent courts for suspension of their sentence", the bench said.

Notably, several convicts and undertrial prisoners, with most of them booked for non-heinous offences, were released during the pandemic in various states. The decision was taken on the recommendations of a high-powered committee.

