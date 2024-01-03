 Surat Shocker: Man Murders Roommate After Altercation Over Cutting Of Opinion, Nabbed While Trying To Escape Via Train
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSurat Shocker: Man Murders Roommate After Altercation Over Cutting Of Opinion, Nabbed While Trying To Escape Via Train

Surat Shocker: Man Murders Roommate After Altercation Over Cutting Of Opinion, Nabbed While Trying To Escape Via Train

The murder took place on the night of December 31. The accused, identified as Raju Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, was nabbed from a train in Maharashtra. The deceased man was identified as 35-year-old Jiut Rajbhar.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

Surat, January 3: A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his roommate after argument over chopping of onion in Sachin area of Gujarat's Surat city. The murder took place on the night of December 31. The accused, identified as Raju Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, was nabbed from a train in Maharashtra. The deceased man was identified as 35-year-old Jiut Rajbhar.

According to a report, Rajbhar, a worker in a textile unit, was staying with one Sharavan Rai in the terrace rooms of Gurudev enterprise in Hojiwala industrial estate. A month ago, Chauhan, who is a friend of Rai, joined them as roommates.

Read Also
Mumbai Police Arrests Couple From Surat For Defrauding Thousands Of Crores In Share Trading Firm...
article-image

Here's what happened on December 31

On the night of December 31, the trio were sitting for dinner when Rajbhar allegedly asked Chauhan to cut an onion. This angered Chauhan and he had an argument with Rajbhar, the report said. After dinner, Rai went for his job. Soon, Rajbhar and Chauhan quarrelled again. This time, Chauhan allegedly became violent and hit Rajbhar with a brick.

Rajbhar died after being hit by a brick and Chauhan left the room with his bag around 5 am on January 1. He took a motorcycle from a friend and left it on the way. He later boarded the Udhna-Bhusawal train. After cops were informed, an investigation was launched to nab Chauhan.

RPF helps catch accused

After preliminary probe and checking CCTV footages, the police came to know that he Chauhan was on the train. They alerted the RPF and a team nabbed Chauhan from the train in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. Further investigation was underway.

Read Also
Gujarat: Child Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over By Car In Surat's Katargram (WATCH)
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Divya Pahuja, Ex-Model & GF Of Slain Gangster Sandeep Gadoli, Shot Dead In Gurugram Hotel: CCTV...

Divya Pahuja, Ex-Model & GF Of Slain Gangster Sandeep Gadoli, Shot Dead In Gurugram Hotel: CCTV...

'Magical, Historical': Dipika Chikhlia, Who Portrayed Sita In Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Speaks On...

'Magical, Historical': Dipika Chikhlia, Who Portrayed Sita In Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Speaks On...

Mumbai Woman Gets ₹ 8.41 Crore After 19-Year-Long Battle Against Chhagan Bhujbal's Nephew

Mumbai Woman Gets ₹ 8.41 Crore After 19-Year-Long Battle Against Chhagan Bhujbal's Nephew

'Drunk' Men Park Bolero On Railway Tracks In UP's Mahoba To Celebrate New Year; Video Goes Viral

'Drunk' Men Park Bolero On Railway Tracks In UP's Mahoba To Celebrate New Year; Video Goes Viral

Check If Your Favourite Eatery Made It To 150 Most Legendary Restaurants

Check If Your Favourite Eatery Made It To 150 Most Legendary Restaurants