Gujarat: Child Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over By Car In Surat's Katargram (WATCH)

In a horrifying incident that unfolded in Surat's Katargram area, Gujarat, a child was run over by a Volvo car. However, the child miraculously survived the ordeal. The incident was captured on a CCTV and the footage was shared on social media on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the Jeevandeep Society of Katargam area during Diwali celebrations when the child, engrossed in the festive spirit, was lighting firecrackers near the house. Without warning, a Volvo car entered the scene, running over the child in a matter of seconds.

CCTV footage of a car runs over a 7-year-old child in the Katargam area of #Surat. The child survives despite injuries on the head and mouth in a narrow escape.#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/DCuge9oLLs — Yuvraj Singh Mann (@yuvnique) November 15, 2023

The CCTV footage showed the child coming out of his home to burst firecrackers. The Volvo then turns into the lane the child was playing and ran over him. After the car leaves, the child sits up seemingly in pain. He reportedly sustained injuries on his heath and mouth.

Kerala grandfather mows down toddler grandson

Katargram's incident bore resemblance to the recent incident in Kerala's Kasargod where a grandfather unknowingly mowed down his grandson when trying to park his car near their house. The horrific incident was caught on the CCTV, which showed that the toddle being crushed by his grandfather, who was not able to notice him while parking the SUV in the compound of the house. The toddler died after being crushed by the car that was being driven by his grandfather.