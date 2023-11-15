 Gujarat: Child Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over By Car In Surat's Katargram (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: Child Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over By Car In Surat's Katargram (WATCH)

Gujarat: Child Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over By Car In Surat's Katargram (WATCH)

The incident happened in the Jeevandeep Society of Katargam area during Diwali celebrations when the child, engrossed in the festive spirit, was lighting firecrackers near the house.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab

In a horrifying incident that unfolded in Surat's Katargram area, Gujarat, a child was run over by a Volvo car. However, the child miraculously survived the ordeal. The incident was captured on a CCTV and the footage was shared on social media on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the Jeevandeep Society of Katargam area during Diwali celebrations when the child, engrossed in the festive spirit, was lighting firecrackers near the house. Without warning, a Volvo car entered the scene, running over the child in a matter of seconds.

The CCTV footage showed the child coming out of his home to burst firecrackers. The Volvo then turns into the lane the child was playing and ran over him. After the car leaves, the child sits up seemingly in pain. He reportedly sustained injuries on his heath and mouth.

Kerala grandfather mows down toddler grandson

Katargram's incident bore resemblance to the recent incident in Kerala's Kasargod where a grandfather unknowingly mowed down his grandson when trying to park his car near their house. The horrific incident was caught on the CCTV, which showed that the toddle being crushed by his grandfather, who was not able to notice him while parking the SUV in the compound of the house. The toddler died after being crushed by the car that was being driven by his grandfather.

Read Also
UP: Horrific Truck-Car Collision On Delhi-Dehradun Highway Claims Lives Of Six Youths; Visuals...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: PM Modi's Security Breached As Woman Jumps In Front Of Convoy In Ranchi

Video: PM Modi's Security Breached As Woman Jumps In Front Of Convoy In Ranchi

Video: PM Modi's Security Breached As Woman Jumps In Front Of Convoy In Ranchi

Video: PM Modi's Security Breached As Woman Jumps In Front Of Convoy In Ranchi

Gujarat: Child Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over By Car In Surat's Katargram (WATCH)

Gujarat: Child Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over By Car In Surat's Katargram (WATCH)

Uttarakhand: Heavy Drilling Machines Brought To Speed Up Rescue Op Of 40 Trapped Workers; Video...

Uttarakhand: Heavy Drilling Machines Brought To Speed Up Rescue Op Of 40 Trapped Workers; Video...

Rajasthan: Alwar Dog Owner Admitted To Hospital After German Shephard Bites His Private Part

Rajasthan: Alwar Dog Owner Admitted To Hospital After German Shephard Bites His Private Part