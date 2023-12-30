Mumbai Police Arrests Couple From Surat For Defrauding Thousands Of Crores In Share Trading Firm Scam

Ashesh Mehta with wife Shivangi Lad Mehta |

Ashesh Mehta and his wife, Shivangi Lad Mehta, have been apprehended by the Economics Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on charges of defrauding thousands of crores through the establishment of a share trading firm. The EOW arrested the couple in Surat.

FIR was filed by former MLA Krishna Hedge

An FIR was filed against the Mehta couple by former MLA Krishna Hedge at Amboli Police Station in June, prompting an investigation by the EOW. The couple, through Bliss Consultant, lured investors with the promise of profits in share trading, causing hundreds of people to invest their entire savings. Subsequently, the Mehta couple vanished.

Krishna Hedge revealed that he had invested Rs 30 lakh through the company's app DIFM. According to Hedge, more than 3 thousand investors are estimated to be victims of the scam, amounting to thousands of crores. The company was not registered with SEBI, and the couple made Rs 180 crore disappear before going into hiding, transferring the money to their close relatives.

Hedge explained that the company appeared normal, leaving no room for suspicion. With the help of the bank, Hedge has managed to freeze Rs 165 crore.

Police set trap to arrest couple from Surat hotel

An EOW official disclosed that the police had been searching for the couple since the FIR was registered. Upon receiving information that the couple was hiding in a hotel in Surat, an EOW team reached Surat, set a trap, and arrested them.

The Mehta couple was produced in court on Saturday, where they were remanded to police custody until January 4. So far, 166 individuals have approached the EOW against the arrested couple.

The police revealed that the couple operated a stock brokerage under the name Bliss Consultants in Goregaon. The fraud came to light when the Shivpuri police in Madhya Pradesh apprehended a drug courier, exposing the couple's fraudulent activities in different states. The arrested couple also faces charges in an NDPS case in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.