'Such encounters should be legalised': Constitutionally-elected lawmakers hail extrajudicial Hyderabad encounter

The accused in the Hyderabad rape-murder are dead. They were shot dead in an encounter with the police on Friday.

To recapitulate the timeline of events, the charred body of a young veterinarian was found on November 28 in Hyderabad. She had gone missing a day before. As further details of the crime emerged, it triggered a nation-wide outrage and both the public and lawmakers called for speedy punishment for the perpetrators. More recently, the government had ordered the setting up of a fast-tract court to hasten the trial.

In the early hours of Friday, all four of the accused were killed in an encounter with the police. The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 and remanded to 7 days' judicial custody. The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation.