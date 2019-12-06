Rishi Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi laud Telangana police for 'encounter' of Hyderabad rape-accused

Hailing the encounter of all four accused in the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian, Bollywood celebs like Rishi Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi have lauded the Telangana police for killing the culprits.

Vivek Oberoi wrote his Twitter handle, "Same spot, same time frame, the predators became the prey! Now that’s true Poetic Justice! Maybe now all such monsters will finally feel fear and think a hundred times before even thinking of raping and murdering girls!"

"Kudos to @TelanganaCMO and the @cyberabadpolice especially #VCSajjanar for delivering true justice swiftly and strongly! This sends a strong message to those monsters who break the law and hide behind the system. I am sure all such monsters are shaking with fear now!", he added.