Rishi Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi laud Telangana police for 'encounter' of Hyderabad rape-accused

Hailing the encounter of all four accused in the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian, Bollywood celebs like Rishi Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi have lauded the Telangana police for killing the culprits.
Vivek Oberoi wrote his Twitter handle, "Same spot, same time frame, the predators became the prey! Now that’s true Poetic Justice! Maybe now all such monsters will finally feel fear and think a hundred times before even thinking of raping and murdering girls!"
"Kudos to @TelanganaCMO and the @cyberabadpolice especially #VCSajjanar for delivering true justice swiftly and strongly! This sends a strong message to those monsters who break the law and hide behind the system. I am sure all such monsters are shaking with fear now!", he added.
Meanwhile Rishi Kapoor posted, “Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations!”
A few days back, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan advocated for the lynching of rapists. Reacting to a question on the encounter in Parliament premises, Bachchan said: "Der aaye, durust aaye...der aaye, bohot der aaye.. (Better late than never)".
Early this morning, the four accused were shot dead by police after they allegedly attempted to flee when they were being taken to the spot where the body of the veterinarian was found.
The four accused were under arrest and were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.
Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who burned her body in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28.
