'Wo Fake Nahi Kar Raha Tha': Farah Khan Defends Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Against Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt's Criticism- Watch VIDEO

Bigg Boss 19s Farrhana Bhatt appeared in Farah Khan's cooking vlog. During the meet-up, Farah asked Farrhana whether she went to Gaurav Khanna's party. To this, she replied that she couldn't because of the face allergy she had after coming out of Bigg Boss 19 house. To this, Farah replied, "Avi GK se allergy hai isko."

Farah then went on to clear that Gaurav was not 'faking' himself inside the house. She mentioned, "Everyone said he's faking and all, but I think he is like that only (sic)." She added, "Wo fake nahi kar raha tha (sic)." Farrhana chose to not make any comment on this and instead agreed to what Farah was saying.

Farah kept on clarifying that Gaurav was the same person on Masterchef as well and "everyone used to get irritated with him."

As Farrhana uploaded the clip with caption, "Finally I got to show my OG cooking skills with my beautiful lady @TheFarahKhan (sic)," a user commented, "Your expressions when Farah Khan was praising GK were so funny."Farrhana and other contestants in the Bigg Boss 19 house had accused Gaurav of allegedly faking his personality and trying to portray a good image on the show. Farah has now come to his defense during her cooking show.

Your expressions when Farah Khan was praising GK were so funny😂😭 — Abhinav Sharma (@sharmag_twt) December 22, 2025

Gaurav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19, lifting the trophy and taking home the Rs. 50 lakh prize money after weeks of steady gameplay and audience support. Meanwhile, Farrhana finished as the first runner‑up, while Pranit More secured the third place, followed by Tanya Mittal in fourth place, and Amaal Mallik rounding out the top five contestants of the season.