 Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Getting Married In February 2026? Fact Check
Rumours about Tanya Mittal getting married in February 2026 have been circulating online, sparking speculation among fans. Has anything been officially confirmed? Let's check below

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Tanya Mittal | Jio Hotstar

A news about Tanya Mittal is currently circulating online, but is there any truth to it? A post has been going viral on a Reddit thread with the title, "Tanya mittal getting married in February (sic)." The post also asked users if they knew who the groom might be.

Reacting to the post, one user joked, "Groom is amaal malik. Congratz (sic)," while another claimed, "Yeah he is a local politician (sic)." While speculation is rife, these are purely rumours, and nothing has been officially confirmed regarding Tanya's marital plans.

Tanya mittal getting married in February
byu/Historical_Image6652 inbiggboss

Tanya has always been open about her wedding plans during her time in the Bigg Boss 19 house. On the Salman Khan hosted show, she revealed that her parents wanted her to marry at a very young age, but she asked them to give her time to focus on building her career. Now that she has settled into her life, Tanya is reportedly looking for a suitable match for herself.

article-image

After coming out of the Bigg Boss 19 house, Tanya was recently seen shooting her 6th ad shoot today. Uploading a clip from a boat in Mumbai, Tanya wrote, "Shooting my 6th ad film today , who wants an yearly supply of these body lotions ?? (sic)"

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the full tour of Tanya's house, which became one of the most talked-about topics during her time in the Bigg Boss 19 house. The complete house tour video is set to be released on December 23 at 10:30 AM on The News Pinch. Fans are eagerly waiting to see whether the claims Tanya made inside Bigg Boss 19 house are true or not.

