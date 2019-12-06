Twitter hails Cyberabad CP as real life 'Singham' for killing rape-accused in 'encounter'

The killing of all four accused in the brutal gang-rape and murder of a young Hyderabad veterinarian by the police in an 'encounter' early Friday was hailed by people who were demanding justice for the victim.

Large number of people who gathered close to the 'encounter' scene near Shadnagar town raised slogans hailing Telangana police and Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar. "The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Sajjanar said.

DCP Shamshabad Prakash Reddy said, "Cyberabad Police had brought the accused persons to the crime spot for re-construction of the sequence of events. The accused snatched weapon and fired on Police. In self-defence the police fired back, in which the accused were killed." Police officials are present at the spot.

Meanwhile Twitterati reacted by lauding the CP as real life Singham (Ajay Devgn’s 2011 film).