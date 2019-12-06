Twitter hails Cyberabad CP as real life 'Singham' for killing rape-accused in 'encounter'

The killing of all four accused in the brutal gang-rape and murder of a young Hyderabad veterinarian by the police in an 'encounter' early Friday was hailed by people who were demanding justice for the victim.
Large number of people who gathered close to the 'encounter' scene near Shadnagar town raised slogans hailing Telangana police and Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar. "The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Sajjanar said.
DCP Shamshabad Prakash Reddy said, "Cyberabad Police had brought the accused persons to the crime spot for re-construction of the sequence of events. The accused snatched weapon and fired on Police. In self-defence the police fired back, in which the accused were killed." Police officials are present at the spot.
Meanwhile Twitterati reacted by lauding the CP as real life Singham (Ajay Devgn’s 2011 film).
After committing the gang-rape at Shamshabad near Hyderabad on the night of November 27, the accused had dumped the body and set it afire at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, about 50 kms from Hyderabad.
The police gunned down all the four accused at the same place, where they were taken by the investigating officials to recreate the crime scene.
Shadnagar town had witnessed massive protest on November 30, a day after the accused were arrested. The protesters who had gathered outside the police station, had demanded that the accused be handed over to them so that they could be dealt with.
Police had a tough time in controlling the crowd and they had to bring the magistrate to the police station to send the accused to judicial custody.
The protesters had pelted stones when the police were shifting the accused to Cherlapally Jail in Hyderabad.
After the encounter news broke out, locals gathered near the spot and shouted slogans of 'DCP Zindabad, ACP Zindabad'. They even showered rose petals on police personnel at the spot.
Meanwhile, neighbours of the woman veterinarian also celebrated and offered sweets to police personnel.
Talking to ANI, the victim's father said, "It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now."
