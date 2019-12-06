V C Sajjanar - the CP who carried out encounter of Hyderabad accused also killed 3 youngsters in 2008

The accused were a few hours after they threw acid on two girls by the Andhra Pradesh police. Warangal Superintendent of Police V.C. Sajannar told reporters that a police team had taken the accused to the place where they had hidden the stolen motorbike and acid bottle used in the attack.

"They suddenly took out a country-made weapon and tried to open fire and also threw acid on policemen. The police opened fire in self-defence, killing all the three accused," he said, reported IANS.

The accused were arrested on Friday evening and Sajannar had presented them before the media, claiming that the police achieved the breakthrough within 48 hours. The trio had admitted to having committed the crime.

Sajannar said Srinivas had confessed during interrogation that he bore a grudge against Swapnika as she refused to reciprocate his love and was seeing another boy. He planned the attack with two friends to disfigure Swapnika so that no one would be attracted to her. Swapnika's family members said they were relieved that the accused had been killed. Three identified as Srinivas, Harikrishna, Sanjay who were accused in acid attack case.

The families of the accused, however, alleged that they were murdered by the police. Human rights activists have also raised doubts about the police claim that the accused were killed in a gun battle.

VC Sajjanar has also played key role in the encounter killing of naxal Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem. Back then he was the IG Special Intelligence Branch that deals with the naxals. Nayeem was shot dead in the Hyderabad outskirts.

