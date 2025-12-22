 Haryana: 22-Year-Old Cab Driver Arrested In Gurugram After Harassing Woman Over Music Volume
Haryana: 22-Year-Old Cab Driver Arrested In Gurugram After Harassing Woman Over Music Volume

A 22-year-old cab driver in Gurugram was arrested hours after allegedly misbehaving with a woman and dropping her mid-ride over a dispute about loud music. The woman recorded the incident and called the police, who quickly tracked down and apprehended the driver. The vehicle was also recovered. Authorities affirmed their commitment to women's safety and swift action on such complaints.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Haryana: 22-Year-Old Cab Driver Arrested In Gurugram After Harassing Woman Over Music Volume | Representational Image

Gurugram (Haryana): The Gurugram Police have arrested a 22-year-old cab driver who allegedly misbehaved with a woman and dropped her mid-ride. The arrest was made within hours of the incident, ensuring the woman's safety.

About The Case

On the evening of December 15, 2025, a young woman booked a cab to return home from her office. According to the complaint, the trouble began when she asked the driver to lower the car's music volume.

Despite asking the driver three times to turn the volume down, he driver refused. The situation escalated when the driver began using abusive and insulting language. When the woman insisted on reaching her destination, the driver allegedly yelled at her and asked her to get out of the vehicle midway. She told the driver that she had booked the ride to her home and could not be dropped off in the middle of the road. In response, the driver accelerated and headed in a different direction.

article-image

Shaken by this alarming experience and fear for her safety, the woman managed to get out of the car and showed immense courage by recording a video confronting the driver. Even though the driver stood outside watching her, she immediately dialled 112/100 to seek police assistance.

Following the complaint, Sector-50 Police Station registered Case No. 359 under Sections 77 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police team acted immediately, tracking down and apprehending the accused from Sector-50 that very night. The accused has been identified as a resident of District Rohtak. During interrogation, he admitted that the dispute was over the music volume and that the woman talking on her phone had led him to commit the offence. The vehicle used in the incident has also been recovered from the accused's possession.

article-image

Addressing the viral social media videos of the incident, PRO Gurugram Sandeep Kumar, said, "action had already been taken well before the footage began circulating widely of a cab driver harassing a young woman. The accused driver was arrested by Gurugram Police that same night. The cab used in the incident has also been recovered from his possession. Gurugram Police is committed to ensuring the safety of women and takes immediate action on such complaints."

