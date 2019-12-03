Subramanian Swamy hails SPG Bill, says Indira's assassination had nothing to do with 'lack of security'

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said that Indira Gandhi's assassination has nothing to do with the lack of security. He was speaking in Rajya Sabha werein the SPG (Amendment) bill was being discussed.

Swamy thanked the Home Minister Amit Shah to bring the SPG (Amendment) bill and said that it was 'long overdue'.

Swamy said that the Congress party is asking to make an exception to only one family. The Rajya Sabha MP added that we are all equal before the law and the 'Gandhis' can't be given special privilege.