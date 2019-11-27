Amit Shah mocks SPG protectee who 'rides at 100 km/hr', BJP sets up Twitter poll

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack at the Congress in Lok Sabha on Wednesday over the criticism that the Gandhi family's SPG security cover was replaced with the CRPF due to political feud.
Shah said, "An effort is being made to paint a picture that government isn't concerned about security of Gandhi family and that their protection has been withdrawn. Their protection has not been withdrawn but only changed, based on threat assessment."
The home minister added that when the SPG security cover was withdrawn from former prime ministers Chandra Shekhar, IK Gujral and Manmohan Singh, no one had uttered a word.
“There are some protectees… They ride expensive bikes at 100 km/hr in Lutyens’ Delhi. Security cars are left behind. Now what can I say officially about this. Our only intention is… the government doesn’t act with a vindictive approach. But when you enter public life, you have to act accordingly,” he said.
The BJP twitter handle tweeted the video saying, "Can you guess the SPG protectee (now former) here?"
Explaining the necessity of SPG cover for Prime Minister, the Home Minister said: "SPG is needed for the protection of the Prime Minister as he takes some tough decisions for the welfare of the country, security of the country and for the betterment of the society."
"SPG is necessary only to bring down to 'Zero' level of the threat perception to the life of Prime Minister. The SPG facility was made on the basis of the post and that the force provides security to Prime Minister, his office, his communication, and all."
(With Inputs from IANS)
