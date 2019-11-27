Amit Shah mocks SPG protectee who 'rides at 100 km/hr', BJP sets up Twitter poll

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack at the Congress in Lok Sabha on Wednesday over the criticism that the Gandhi family's SPG security cover was replaced with the CRPF due to political feud.

Shah said, "An effort is being made to paint a picture that government isn't concerned about security of Gandhi family and that their protection has been withdrawn. Their protection has not been withdrawn but only changed, based on threat assessment."

The home minister added that when the SPG security cover was withdrawn from former prime ministers Chandra Shekhar, IK Gujral and Manmohan Singh, no one had uttered a word.