Earlier SPG Bill was made keeping in mind single family: Amit Shah ribs Gandhis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the purpose of the amendment in the Special Protection Group (SPG) Amendment Bill, 2019 is to enhance the efficiency of the elite black cat commandos.

Shah's remarks came while moving for consideration and passing the Bill in the Lok Sabha which seeks amendment to the SPG Act, 1988 that provides for the constitution and regulation of an armed force of the Union for providing "proximate security" to the Prime Minister and former Prime Ministers and members of their immediate families and for matters connected therewith.

"The purpose of the SPG Bill is to make the Special Protection Group become more efficient and there should not be any apathy in its work," Shah said.

Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Monday introduced the Bill.

Addressing the lower House, Shah said there have been amendments in the law in 1991, 1994, 1999 and 2003 and that he has come with another amendment in the SPG Act on Wednesday which is "in accordance with the basics of the law".