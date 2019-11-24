'Is this a love letter?': Twitter trolls Chandrababu Naidu after he 'thanks' Amit Shah

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for including state capital Amaravati in the new political map of India, after the error was pointed out by TDP MPs in Parliament.
"Dear Sri @AmitShah Ji, truly appreciate your esteemed office’s quick redressal of the issue related to Amaravati not being mentioned on India’s map. You have endeared yourself to Telugu people by taking this step," Naidu tweeted.
After that netizens started trolling Naidu on Twitter, one user said, "Ideology is not important for you. Money and power is important for you." While another user went on to say that BJP won't take TDP back in NDA no matter what Naidu said. "No matter what you say, doubt if they'll take you back in NDA."
The Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) national President, who had used some harsh words in attacking Modi-Shah during the election campaign, addressed a letter to Amit Shah, who is also the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In his letter, the Leader of Opposition wrote that people of Andhra Pradesh were disappointed over the map published by Survey of India on November 2 as Amaravati did not find a place on the map. He recalled in his letter that Prime Minister Modi had laid foundation stone for Amaravati on October 22, 2015. Naidu, who was then the Chief Minister, pointed out that the TDP MPs raised the issue in the Parliament on November 21 and the Ministry of
Home Affairs took expeditious action and corrected the error in no time. This is the first time since the TDP's crushing defeat in the elections that Naidu has written a letter to Shah thanking him and Modi. During the poll campaign, the TDP chief had gone all out in attacking the two leaders. The BJP leaders had also trained guns on Naidu. The development comes amid Naidu's efforts to mend fences with the BJP. He has regretted snapping ties with the saffron party and is reported to be ready to once again join hands.
(Inputs from IANS)
