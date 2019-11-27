Didn't compromise on ideology, no charges against Ajit Pawar have been dropped: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was interviewed by Arnab Goswami at the Republic TV’s Summit ‘India’s Moment Nation First’. Amit Shah who rarely appears on news shows commented on several topics such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the Maharashtra government formation.
The BJP leader denied approaching Ajit Pawar for alliance, it claims that the party did not compromise on its ideologies.
When questioned about the government formation in Maharashtra, Amit Shah cleared that the BJP never compromised on its ideology and that BJP did not approach Ajit Pawar, it was junior Pawar who came to BJP. Amit Shah said, “BJP didn't go to him, Ajit Pawar came to us.”
Amit Shah further added saying that the BJP fought the election in alliance with the Shiv Sena and it was a pre-poll alliance. He said that BJP won 70% of seats it contested for and hence, the public mandate was in favour of then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
BJP and Shiv Sena have a long history of alliance, both parties have joined hands several times in the history of Indian politics. The 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections was no different, BJP-Shiv Sena fought the election as allies and shared their votes.
After the results were declared, Shiv Sena claimed that the BJP has to fulfil its demand for 50:50 power share which the BJP denied. The three-decade-long alliance fell apart and Shiv Sena went ahead to form a non-BJP government with Congress and NCP.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)