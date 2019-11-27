'The grapes are surely very sour': Twitter cracks up after Amit Shah says BJP never 'compromised on ideology'

Twitter is having a field day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave an interview to Republic. Shah was interviewed by Arnab Goswami at the Republic TV’s Summit ‘India’s Moment Nation First’.

During the interview Shah spoke on several current topics such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the Maharashtra government formation.

Speaking about the recent events in Maharashtra, the BJP leader denied approaching Ajit Pawar for alliance. He claimed that that the party did not compromise on its ideologies.

“BJP didn't go to him, Ajit Pawar came to us,” he reiterated.

He added that the BJP had fought the election in alliance with the Shiv Sena and it was a pre-poll alliance. He said that BJP won 70% of seats it contested for and hence, the public mandate was in favour of then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.