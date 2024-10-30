Subramanian Swamy Demands Press Conference From PM & HM Over Canada's 'Ordered Hit' Allegation Against Amit Shah, 'Otherwise PIL Is Inevitable,' Says BJP Leader

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday demanded that Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah hold a joint press conference regarding Canada’s recent allegation, in which the Canadian government accused Shah of “ordering” a campaign targeting Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Responding to news reports on the Canadian government’s allegation, Swamy posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Modi and Amit Shah should hold a joint media conference and answer questions; otherwise, a PIL is inevitable.”

Modi and Amit Shah should hold a joint Media Conference and answer questions otherwise a PIL is inevitable — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 30, 2024

In another post, he stated, “Either Amit Shah should hold a media conference and refute it, or Modi should remove him from the MHA until an Indian court clears him of having ordered a hit abroad.”

Swamy, a known critic of Modi, also criticised the Modi government over the recent LAC agreement with China on Tuesday, stating, “It is for Modi to recover and restore the status quo ante. India claims an LAC agreement, but there is a loss of our land which the Chinese have gained. What kind of agreement is that?”

Swamy’s attack on the Modi-Shah duo comes a day after the Canadian government alleged on Tuesday that the Home Minister was behind plots to target Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

However, the Indian government has denied the allegation as baseless.

Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison admitted that he told the U.S.-based newspaper The Washington Post that Shah was involved in the plots.

“The journalist called me and asked if it was (Shah) that person. I confirmed it was that person,” news agency Reuters quoted Morrison as saying to a parliamentary panel on Tuesday.