India, Pakistan Exchange Prisoner Lists As Fishermen’s Families Seek Urgent Release Of Indians Jailed Across The Border

Palghar, Maharashtra: India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged lists of fishermen and other civilian prisoners lodged in each other’s jails, continuing a long-standing biannual practice aimed at addressing humanitarian concerns.

Nearly 200 Indian fishermen remain incarcerated in Pakistani prisons

According to official information, 199 Indian fishermen are currently incarcerated in Pakistani prisons. In return, India informed Pakistan that 33 Pakistani prisoners are lodged in Indian jails. The exchange of lists, carried out every year on January 1 and July 1, is intended to ensure transparency and facilitate the release and repatriation of prisoners who have completed their sentences.

The exchange follows earlier efforts by representatives of the fishing community to highlight the prolonged detention of Indian fishermen in Pakistan. Last year, a delegation representing fishermen met External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, urging the Union government to make special efforts to secure the release and repatriation of the Indian fishermen currently lodged in Pakistani prisons.

The delegation pointed out that despite provisions under the India–Pakistan Agreement on Consular Access, 2008, many fishermen continue to languish in jails. Citing Section 5 of the agreement, the delegation noted that both governments are required to release and repatriate detained persons within one month of confirmation of their national status and completion of sentences. “Both governments agree to release and repatriate persons within one month of confirmation of their national status and completion of sentences,” the agreement states.

Palghar district alone accounts for 19 detained fishermen

Among the detained fishermen, 19 are from Palghar district in Maharashtra, the delegation informed the minister. Members of the fishing community, including women whose husbands and sons have been incarcerated for several years, described the severe emotional and financial hardship faced by their families. Several women reportedly broke down while recounting how prolonged detention has disrupted their lives.

Serious concerns were also raised about the health and wellbeing of the detained fishermen, with the delegation stating that many are unwell and in need of urgent medical attention. “We request you to kindly look into this matter and take necessary steps to secure their release and repatriation,” the representation submitted to the minister said.

Activist says most fishermen have completed sentences years ago

Journalist and fishermen’s rights activist Jatin Desai, who has been working on the issue for several years, was part of the delegation along with Diu–Daman Member of Parliament Umesh Patel. Desai informed the minister that nearly 170 of the around 200 fishermen have already completed their sentences and that their Indian nationality has been officially verified. Despite this, many have remained in detention for the past three to three-and-a-half years, he said.

Responding to the concerns, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar assured the delegation that the government has been consistently pursuing the matter with Pakistani authorities and would intensify efforts to ensure the fishermen’s early release and repatriation.

