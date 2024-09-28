Supreme Court To Hear Petitions By BJP's Subramanian Swamy & Ex-TTD Chairman Subba Reddy Seeking Probe Into Tirupati Laddoos Row; Hearing On Sept 30

The Supreme Court of India | File

The controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in the famed Tirupati laddoos, which has caused political uproar for over a week, is now set to be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, September 30. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy, a Rajya Sabha MP from the YSR Congress Party, have both filed petitions seeking court intervention.

What Is The Controversy?

The controversy erupted when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that under the previous YSR Congress government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, animal fat had been used to prepare the sacred laddoos distributed as prasad at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati. The allegation has sparked heated debates, with both Swamy and Subba Reddy now seeking a court-monitored investigation into the matter.

Subramanian Swamy, in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL), has asked the Supreme Court to direct the Andhra Pradesh government to provide a detailed report on the ghee used in making the laddoos and to submit a forensic analysis of the ingredients. The state government had earlier referenced a laboratory report from Gujarat, claiming that traces of beef tallow, fish oil, and lard were found in the ghee used for the laddoos.

Today I filed a PIL seeking Supreme Court direction to investigate unsubstantiated allegation by CM C.B. Naidu that the Tirupati Tirumala Temple Prasadam were adulterated with meat of animals and other rotten items creating chaos almost bhaktas — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 23, 2024

Swamy's petition stresses on the need for stringent checks on the quality of ingredients supplied to the temple. Meanwhile, YV Subba Reddy, also filing a PIL, has called for an independent special investigation team (SIT) to be set up under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to probe Naidu's allegations. Reddy has strongly denied the claims, stating that no adulterated ghee was ever used.

Tensions Flare Between Chandrababu Naidu & Jagan Mohan Reddy

In a separate incident, tensions flared between Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy over the latter's planned visit to the Tirupati Temple. Jagan Reddy sought to 'atone' for Naidu's alleged false claims but cancelled his visit, stating that he had been denied permission. This sparked further accusations, with Naidu demanding that Reddy sign a declaration, as required by TTD rules for non-Hindus visiting the temple.

Reddy accused Naidu of fabricating the laddoo controversy to distract from his government's performance, while Naidu retorted that Reddy was spreading lies and challenged him to show proof of any notice restricting his temple visit.