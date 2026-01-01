 Man Assaulted, Tied To Pole For Marrying Woman Against Family’s Wishes In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMan Assaulted, Tied To Pole For Marrying Woman Against Family’s Wishes In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru - VIDEO

Man Assaulted, Tied To Pole For Marrying Woman Against Family’s Wishes In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru - VIDEO

A man in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district was publicly assaulted and humiliated for marrying his long-time partner against her family’s wishes. The couple had sought police protection before marrying. Police have registered kidnapping and assault charges, launched an investigation, and provided security to the newlyweds after a video of the attack went viral.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
article-image

A young man was allegedly humiliated and assaulted in public for marrying his long-time partner against the wishes of her family in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district.

The couple, Sai Chand and Sai Durga, had been in a relationship for nearly eight years. However, Sai Durga’s family reportedly opposed the marriage and refused consent. Fearing retaliation, the couple sought police protection and solemnised their marriage a few days ago. While Sai Chand’s parents attended the ceremony, Sai Durga’s family chose to stay away.

Soon after the wedding, the situation took a violent turn. Angered by the union, Sai Durga’s relatives allegedly located Sai Chand and attacked him. A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, showing him being dragged by his hair, tied to an electric pole, and slapped repeatedly in full public view.

Eluru Superintendent of Police Shiva Pratap Kishore said preliminary findings suggest the family objected to the marriage because Sai Durga is employed with the postal department, while Sai Chand is currently unemployed. Terming the assault unlawful, the SP said a case of kidnapping and assault has been registered.

FPJ Shorts
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Plans Statewide Expansion Of Robotic Surgery And Advanced Healthcare By 2026
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Plans Statewide Expansion Of Robotic Surgery And Advanced Healthcare By 2026
Tripura CM Manik Saha Proposes Setting Up Eklavya Model Residential Schools In All 58 Blocks To Expand Tribal Education Access
Tripura CM Manik Saha Proposes Setting Up Eklavya Model Residential Schools In All 58 Blocks To Expand Tribal Education Access
Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹19.2 Crore Grant To Resume Scholarships For Minority Students In Professional Higher Education
Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹19.2 Crore Grant To Resume Scholarships For Minority Students In Professional Higher Education
Maharashtra Govt To Hand Over Radiology Departments Of JJ, GT, Cama And St George Hospitals To Private Players
Maharashtra Govt To Hand Over Radiology Departments Of JJ, GT, Cama And St George Hospitals To Private Players

“No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands to resolve personal or family disputes,” he said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway. Police have also extended protection to the newly married couple to prevent further violence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Khokon Das? Hindu Businessman Set On Fire In Bangladesh, Survives Brutal Mob Attack By...

Who Is Khokon Das? Hindu Businessman Set On Fire In Bangladesh, Survives Brutal Mob Attack By...

16-Year-Old Abducted, Stripped, Beaten At Gunpoint In Lucknow - VIDEO

16-Year-Old Abducted, Stripped, Beaten At Gunpoint In Lucknow - VIDEO

Lucknow: Drunk Sub-Inspector Rams Car Onto Barricades, Yells At DCP; Arrested After Alcohol Bottles...

Lucknow: Drunk Sub-Inspector Rams Car Onto Barricades, Yells At DCP; Arrested After Alcohol Bottles...

Uttar Pradesh Sets Ambitious 2026 Roadmap With Massive Recruitment, Mega Infrastructure Projects And...

Uttar Pradesh Sets Ambitious 2026 Roadmap With Massive Recruitment, Mega Infrastructure Projects And...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 1, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 1, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...