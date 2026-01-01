Man Assaulted, Tied To Pole For Marrying Woman Against Family’s Wishes In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru - VIDEO

A young man was allegedly humiliated and assaulted in public for marrying his long-time partner against the wishes of her family in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district.

The couple, Sai Chand and Sai Durga, had been in a relationship for nearly eight years. However, Sai Durga’s family reportedly opposed the marriage and refused consent. Fearing retaliation, the couple sought police protection and solemnised their marriage a few days ago. While Sai Chand’s parents attended the ceremony, Sai Durga’s family chose to stay away.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Soon after the wedding, the situation took a violent turn. Angered by the union, Sai Durga’s relatives allegedly located Sai Chand and attacked him. A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, showing him being dragged by his hair, tied to an electric pole, and slapped repeatedly in full public view.

Eluru Superintendent of Police Shiva Pratap Kishore said preliminary findings suggest the family objected to the marriage because Sai Durga is employed with the postal department, while Sai Chand is currently unemployed. Terming the assault unlawful, the SP said a case of kidnapping and assault has been registered.

“No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands to resolve personal or family disputes,” he said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway. Police have also extended protection to the newly married couple to prevent further violence.