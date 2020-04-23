Subramanian Swamy claims Vajpayee govt waived citizenship requirements for Sonia Gandhi, says 'we can re-open it'

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday took to Twitter to comment on Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi's Italian roots. After a Twitter user posted an image, purportedly from the Ministry of Home Affairs to underline that Gandhi had signed her name as Antonio Maino on a Citizenship Certificate, Swamy commented on the same.

Swamy said that an officier of the MHA was on file as having objected to the same "since she refused to file her Italian citizenship renouncing certificate".

"Indira orally intervened and waived the mandatory requirement!! During the Vajpayee govt it was waived in writing on file.We can re-open it," he added.