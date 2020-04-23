Arnab Goswami's car vandalised after he criticised Sonia Gandhi - the story so far

April 17, 2020: Three people, including two Sadhus are beaten to death in a Palghar village. Initial reports say that the trio are residents of Kandivali and on their way to a funeral in Surat. They are mistaken for thieves in Palghar and are killed. One of the victims is a driver.

April 19, 2020: CCTV footage of the lynching show that two of the victims killed are Sadhus. Police are seen silently observing, as locals assault the unarmed trio with sticks and stones. Outrage pours out on social media. 110 people are detained

April 20, 2020: The story becomes national news. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath writes to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take strict action against the accused. Two cops are arrested. BJP meanwhile accused of communalizing the incident.