Palghar Sadhu Lynching: Arnab Goswami accuses Sonia Gandhi of being silent, #ArrestAntiIndiaArnab trends

Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has accused Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi of being silent on the mob lynching incident which took place in Maharashtra's Palghar on the night of April 16.

In a TV debate, Goswami said that Sonia Gandhi would not have remained silent if Christian padres would have been the victims. He said, "I would like to ask the country, would the country had remained silent if Maulvis or Christian Padres would have been targeted the way Hindu saints were? Would Italy’s Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent then? I would like to tell you, if the victims had been Christian padres, Sonia Gandhi, who had come from Rome, would not have remained silent on the issue."

He added that 80 per cent population in India is Hindu and believes in Sanathan Dharam, but now it has become a sin to wear saffron (mostly wore by saints).

