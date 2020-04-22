Palghar Sadhu Lynching: Arnab Goswami accuses Sonia Gandhi of being silent, #ArrestAntiIndiaArnab trends

Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has accused Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi of being silent on the mob lynching incident which took place in Maharashtra's Palghar on the night of April 16.
In a TV debate, Goswami said that Sonia Gandhi would not have remained silent if Christian padres would have been the victims. He said, "I would like to ask the country, would the country had remained silent if Maulvis or Christian Padres would have been targeted the way Hindu saints were? Would Italy’s Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent then? I would like to tell you, if the victims had been Christian padres, Sonia Gandhi, who had come from Rome, would not have remained silent on the issue."
He added that 80 per cent population in India is Hindu and believes in Sanathan Dharam, but now it has become a sin to wear saffron (mostly wore by saints).
Watch Video:
Meanwhile, #ArrestAntiIndiaArnab started trending on Twitter after the video went viral on social media.
Mumbai Congress' General Secretary Bhushan Patil wrote, "Totally condemn such communal and misogynistic words by @republic's anchor Arnab!" He demanded Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to take action against Goswami.
Congress' National Convenor Ruchira Chaturvedi said, "Its not just that he spreads fake news. He is trying to shame a woman for her birthplace. He is blatantly inciting communal hatred, even while the nation fights a pandemic. This man is beyond redemption."
"While the country fights a pandemic, fake journalists like Arnab are busy inciting communal hatred and pushing anti-minority sentiments. How much lower will they fall? Disgusting! #ArrestAntiIndiaArnab," tweeted Hasiba Amin.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Anil Deshmukh said that none of the 101 people who have been arrested in connection with the Palghar lynching is a Muslim. He accused the opposition of giving a communal colour over the incident.
Anil Deshmukh while addressing state via Facebook said, "A Special IG level officer in CID is investigating the matter. But I would like to mention that police arrested 101 persons within 8 hrs of the offence. We're releasing the names of accused via WhatsApp today. None of the accused arrested in connection with the incident is a Muslim. It is unfortunate that communal politics is being played following the incident."
