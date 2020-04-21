Arnab Goswami quits Editors Guild of India on live TV; blames Shekhar Gupta for ‘compromising on editorial ethics’

News anchor and frontman of Republic TV Arnab Goswami on Monday night resigned on live television from the Editors Guild of India.

Goswami was conducting a panel discussion over the mob lynching of two Sadhus and their driver at Palghar, and blamed the ‘liberals’ for their silence. He also blamed the Editors Guild of India for their silence, particularly their chairman Shekhar Gupta.

Launching his tirade against Gupta, Goswami said, “I would say, Shekhar Gupta you hear it from me first. Whatever remaining credibility of the Editors’ Guild of India, has been destroyed by its abject silence.”

“The Editors’ Guild of India has become a self-serving organisation. And I hereby on LIVE television resign. Listen to me. I’ve been a member of the Editors’ Guild of India for a long time. I hereby on live television resign from the Editors’ Guild of India for its absolute compromise with its editorial ethics. For being an organisation, which is only operating in self-interests. And I accuse you Shekhar Gupta of leading the compromise on Indian journalism by not speaking up against the incidents like this.”

His announcement drew instant applause from his agreeable guests, who were seen clapping in the studio. Goswami said that the Editors’ Guild of India was a ‘group of has-beens.’

His resignation also drew a lot of positive response on Twitter.