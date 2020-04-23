Is Sonia Gandhi's real name Antonia Maino? 3 facts and 2 fake stories about interim Congress president

On Thursday morning, the top 6-8 trends on Twitter involved the attack on television journalist Arnab Goswami. While some demanded justice for Arnab, others went after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and trends such as #BarDancer, #SoniaGoonsAttackArnab, and #AntoniaMaino were doing the rounds.

While some of the facts were real, others were just nasty personal slanders on the Sonia Gandhi that have been doing the rounds since she campaigned for the Grand Old Party in the 2004 General Elections.

Keeping that in mind, let’s do a fact check on Sonia Gandhi

Her real name: Sonia Gandhi was born Edvige Antonia Albina Maino in 1946. Twitter has got this fact correct about her and have constantly hit out at the interim Congress President for not acknowledging her birth name, while the rest of the party kept referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath by his birth name Ajay Singh Bisht.

Fascist father: This fact, too, is absolutely true. Her father was a staunch supporter of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, and had even fought against the Soviet military alongside Hitler’s army. Sonia was born a year after Mussolini’s death. Italy, too, had surrendered three years before her birth.

Bar dancer: There are several rumours doing the rounds claiming that former India Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi met Sonia Gandhi while she worked in a bar as a dancer in the United Kingdom. This claim is absolutely false. She did work in a restaurant as a bar attender (i.e. taking orders for a drink) while studying in university when she met Rajiv Gandhi, but the claims of bar dancer were introduced during a political campaign in 2004. Furthermore, if you search for ‘bar girl in India’ in Google, Sonia Gandhi’s pictures crop up, which shows you how powerfully fake news can take over your life. There are also photoshopped images of her face morphed onto the bodies of Hollywood actresses like Marlyn Monroe and Reese Witherspoon.

Ending Sitaram Kesri’s political career: Normally, the Congress President’s tenure is a five-year period. The only exception is Sitaram Kesri. In 1998, the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution to make Sonia Gandhi its party president. In order to do that, Kesri needed to be toppled over. There have been several reports and even speeches by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Congress workers locked Kesri in a room to unanimously elect Sonia Gandhi as party president

Did she ever sit on the lap of Maldives President? In 2018 a picture began circulating of Sonia Gandhi sitting on the lap of the former Maldives President Abdul Gayoom. However, this wasn’t the case, and it was revealed that it was a 2005 meeting between the two world leaders that had been photoshopped. Another image had her face photoshopped onto the body of James Bond actress Ursula Andress posing with Sean Connery. The original picture was from the James Bond movie Dr No.