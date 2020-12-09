Sonia Gandhi turns 74, leaders across party lines extend birthday wishes

Wishes poured in from across the political spectrum for Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, December 9, as the Congress interim president turned 74.

The Congress chief will not be celebrating her birthday in view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation and COVID-19 pandemic. Congress has asked all the state heads of the party to avoid any kind of celebration, including cake cutting, on Gandhi's birthday. While it might be a quiet birthday for Gandhi, greetings and wishes poured in from all quarters.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also extended greetings to Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, Gadkari wished for her long life and good health. "Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life," Gadkari said in a tweet.