Sonia Gandhi turns 74, leaders across party lines extend birthday wishes

Wishes poured in from across the political spectrum for Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, December 9, as the Congress interim president turned 74.
The Congress chief will not be celebrating her birthday in view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation and COVID-19 pandemic. Congress has asked all the state heads of the party to avoid any kind of celebration, including cake cutting, on Gandhi's birthday. While it might be a quiet birthday for Gandhi, greetings and wishes poured in from all quarters.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also extended greetings to Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, Gadkari wished for her long life and good health. "Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life," Gadkari said in a tweet.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi too extended wishes. "Wishing @INCIndia President Smt Sonia Gandhi a very happy birthday. I wish her good health and happiness always," she tweeted.
Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Milind Deora, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, were among those who wished the party chief early in the morning.
"Birthday greetings and best wishes to All India Congress Committee President Mrs. Sonia Gandhi. The guidance we have received under your able leadership is inspiring to all of us. I wish God good health and long life," Sachin Pilot tweeted.
"Wishing @INCIndia President Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji a very happy birthday. As Chair of Dr Singh’s National Advisory Council, Sonia Ji advised UPA on landmark legislations such as #RTI & #MNREGA. May she be blessed with good health, happiness, fortitude & success Party popper," Milind Deora tweeted.
Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev tweeted: "My best wishes to my ideal, Congress President Sonia Gandhi ji. Her strength, conviction & commitment to the nation is exemplary. Wish her success, good health & lots of happiness."
"Warm wishes to Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May God bless you with a long and healthy life," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.
Wishing for her good health and long life, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "I extend my best wishes & greetings to Congress President Smt. #SoniaGandhi ji on her birthday. She has been a source of strength for the party, her dedication & sacrifices are an inspiration for all. May she be blessed with happiness, good health and a long life.”
