Meenakshi Lekhi launches scathing attack on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, reminds him of Sonia's Mussolini connection

The Congress in the Lok Sabha accused the BJP of inaction in the Delhi riots that continued for three days, killing 53 people.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described the riots as it as a defeat of humanity and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Chowdhury said, “Government, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, has to answer how violence continued for three days in Delhi. What was Amit Shah doing when Delhi was burning?”

The Lok Sabha took up the discussion on the "recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi." Initiating the discussion, Chowdhury said while some claimed Hindus won, the others said Muslims won in the violence, "the fact is that humanity was defeated."

He wondered how violence continued for three days despite the fact that Delhi Police is one of the best equipped in the country.

"The Home Minister (Amit Shah) will have to explain," he said.

Hitting out at the prime minister, he said, Nero played the fiddle while Rome burned.

He claimed that when Delhi was witnessing violence, Modi was hosting US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad.