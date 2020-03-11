Meenakshi Lekhi launches scathing attack on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, reminds him of Sonia's Mussolini connection

The Congress in the Lok Sabha accused the BJP of inaction in the Delhi riots that continued for three days, killing 53 people.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described the riots as it as a defeat of humanity and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Chowdhury said, “Government, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, has to answer how violence continued for three days in Delhi. What was Amit Shah doing when Delhi was burning?”
The Lok Sabha took up the discussion on the "recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi." Initiating the discussion, Chowdhury said while some claimed Hindus won, the others said Muslims won in the violence, "the fact is that humanity was defeated."
He wondered how violence continued for three days despite the fact that Delhi Police is one of the best equipped in the country.
"The Home Minister (Amit Shah) will have to explain," he said.
Hitting out at the prime minister, he said, Nero played the fiddle while Rome burned.
He claimed that when Delhi was witnessing violence, Modi was hosting US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad.
Responding to him, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said, "Some people have history of setting things ablaze. I have data which shows who was responsible whenever violence incidents took place in country."
Defending Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma, who were blamed for the Delhi riots, Lekhi added that Mishra was held responsible for acts of Amanatullah Khan, Sharjeel Imam and Tahir Hussain.
Lekhi also brought up the 1984 riots. "They talked of 1984 riots, I would like to tell them that they've forgotten that some accused are today on the position of CM. The violence was brought under control within 36 hrs which, if you look at in hindsight, was in the making for months."
The final straw came when Lekhi in response to Chowdhury's allegations said, "“If you are going to allege that Mussolini was Hedgewar’s inspiration then let me remind you, the maternal grandfather of the person sitting behind you worked in Mussolini’s army.”
Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha passed a motion to revoke the suspension of seven Congress members with immediate effect.
The seven Congress members-- Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were suspended on March 5 for the remaining period of the Budget session for ‘gross misconduct’.
