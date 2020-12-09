'May God bless you with long and healthy life': PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended birthday greetings to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. PM Modi took to Twitter and wished for her long life and healthy life.
"Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also extended greetings to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.
Gadkari took to Twitter and wished for her long life and good health. "Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life," Gadkari said in a tweet.
Sonia Gandhi, who turned 74 on Wednesday, has decided not to celebrate her birthday in view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation and the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress has asked all the state heads of the party to avoid any kind of celebration, including cake cutting, on Gandhi's birthday.
Sonia Gandhi has led the Congress for 19 years. She was back in the saddle last year as Congress' interim chief after Rahul Gandhi resigned taking responsibility for the party's
