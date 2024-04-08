'Stunt Riding Is Not Crime': 20-Year-Old's Reel Showing Him Taking Bike Out Of Delhi Police Station For Dangerous Stunts Gets Him Arrested

The trend of uploading stunt videos to gain followers on social media is on the rise. Recently, a video went viral in Noida featuring two girls riding a scooter and boys performing stunts on a motorcycle. In Delhi, a video surfaced showing a 20-year-old man performing dangerous stunts on a bike, leading to his arrest.

The Rajouri Garden police arrested Krishna Gautam for reckless bike stunts that he posted on Instagram in an attempt to boost his social media following. The incident occurred on April 4, Gautam took out a bike from a Delhi police station and performed dangerous stunts on the main road from PP Subhash Nagar to MKW Hospital and in front of Surya Grand Hotel. He even captioned the reel stating, "Stunt riding is not a crime".

#Delhi : ये है कृष्ण गौतम। पुलिस चौकी से KTM बाइक लेकर निकला। रोड पर स्टंट किया। Video वायरल हुआ तो दिल्ली पुलिस ने धर दबोचा। दोनों वीडियो में रीलपुत्र की चाल बदली हुई नजर आ रही है। pic.twitter.com/UAVqPIJxOe — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 8, 2024

Man gets arrested

However, his actions led to his arrest as he performed dangerous stunts on the road to gain popularity. The Delhi police seized his KTM bike following the viral video Subsequently, a case was registered at the Rajouri Garden police station.

Following this viral video, the police registered a case against the accused under section 279 of the IPC at Rajouri Garden police station. The registration number of the bike used in the stunt and the identity of the accused were confirmed. The arrested person, aged 20 and residing in Hari Nagar, had his KTM motorcycle seized.