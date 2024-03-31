 Shocking Delhi Video: Dangerous Stunt Goes Viral As Man Lies On Car Bonnet For Reel, Ignoring Traffic Rules
The reel was shot on Delhi's Signature Bridge and triggered outrage on social media.

Updated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
In an attempt to make viral content, social media users tend to resort to performing potentially dangerous stunts, which often times flout traffic rules. One such video from Delhi has garnered attention on social media, with many calling out its extreme nature just for the sake of viral content.

The video opens up with two women sitting inside the car – one behind the wheel and the other on the passenger seat – on Signature Bride. Both the women gesture with dismissal to a person, who – shockingly – is lying on the bonnet of the vehicle and trying to apologise to the women. The camera then zooms out showing the car in motion as the man continued to lay flat on his stomach on the bonnet.

Several social media users shared the video and tagged to the Delhi Police, demanding strict action and fine against those involved in the horrific stunt.

Recently, several social media users have come under scanner for flouting traffic rules and perform life-threatening stunts for reels. Earlier this month, content creators were fined Rs 33,000 by the Noida Police for their viral video, which showed two girls dancing on a bike to the Bollywood song 'Mohe Rang Lagade' and engaging in sexually suggestive moves.

Similarly, a video showing two young men and two young women riding bike and engaging in a lewd act during the celebration of Holi in Noida went viral last week on social media. The incident occurred near C Block Sector 60 and has received widespread criticism after the video was shared online. The Noida Traffic Police imposed a fine of Rs 24,500 for various traffic offences, such as exceeding the number of passengers allowed on a motorcycle, not wearing helmets, and other violations.

