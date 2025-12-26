 Stone-Pelting During Encroachment Removal Outside Mosque In Jaipur’s Chomu Leaves Four Policemen Injured, Internet Shut For 24 Hours; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaStone-Pelting During Encroachment Removal Outside Mosque In Jaipur’s Chomu Leaves Four Policemen Injured, Internet Shut For 24 Hours; Video

Stone-Pelting During Encroachment Removal Outside Mosque In Jaipur’s Chomu Leaves Four Policemen Injured, Internet Shut For 24 Hours; Video

Tension erupted in Chomu town of Jaipur following an encroachment removal drive by police outside a mosque early Friday morning. The tension escalated to such an extent that some policemen were injured in stone-pelting by the mob, and to control the situation, police had to fire tear gas shells. Four policemen were injured in the clash, and the Internet was shut down in the town for 24 hours.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Tension erupted in Chomu town of Jaipur following an encroachment removal drive by police outside a mosque early Friday morning. | X @ANI

Jaipur: Tension erupted in Chomu town of Jaipur following an encroachment removal drive by police outside a mosque early Friday morning. The tension escalated to such an extent that some policemen were injured in stone-pelting by the mob, and to control the situation, police had to fire tear gas shells. Four policemen were injured in the clash, and the Internet was shut down in the town for 24 hours.

Stone-pelting injures policemen, forces police to use tear gas shells

Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Jaipur Dr. Rajiv Pachar said that the dispute arose over the removal of stones and railing outside a mosque near the Chomu bus stand. Suddenly the stone pelting started by the mob, and four police officers got injured.

According to police, talks were held on Thursday evening (December 25) between the administration and members of the community about removing some stones placed on the road outside the mosque. The community members agreed to remove them on their own.

FPJ Shorts
'This Is Not Just About Posting Stories...': Elvish Yadav Raises Concern About Bangladeshi Hindus
'This Is Not Just About Posting Stories...': Elvish Yadav Raises Concern About Bangladeshi Hindus
UP BJP Draws Red Line On Caste-Based Meetings After Brahmin Legislators’ Gathering, Warns MLAs And MLCs Of Disciplinary Action
UP BJP Draws Red Line On Caste-Based Meetings After Brahmin Legislators’ Gathering, Warns MLAs And MLCs Of Disciplinary Action
Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Industry Delegation At Surat SEZ, Showcases Manufacturing Innovation Excellence And Global Quality Standards
Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Industry Delegation At Surat SEZ, Showcases Manufacturing Innovation Excellence And Global Quality Standards
Class 11 Student Shot Dead Inside Gorakhpur College Campus In Broad Daylight, Panic Grips Institution And Raises Safety Concerns
Class 11 Student Shot Dead Inside Gorakhpur College Campus In Broad Daylight, Panic Grips Institution And Raises Safety Concerns

However, after the stones were removed, some people allegedly began installing iron railings outside the mosque to create a boundary, triggering fresh objections and unrest as it encroached onto the road area.

Read Also
Flower Pots Vanish After PM Modi’s Lucknow Event, Reviving Debate On Civic Sense; Watch Video
article-image

Installation of iron railings allegedly triggered fresh unrest

As police attempted to remove the railings using a JCB machine on Friday morning, some miscreants allegedly started pelting stones, injuring four policemen who were later admitted to a hospital.

Looking at the tense situation, additional police forces were called from Chomu, Harmada, Vishwakarma, Daulatpura, and Murlipura police stations. The Special Task Force and riot control force have also been deployed. Around 50 people have been detained by the police.

“The situation is completely under control. Four policemen sustained injuries in stone pelting. Strict action will be taken against those taking the law into their hands,” Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Agarwal said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP BJP Draws Red Line On Caste-Based Meetings After Brahmin Legislators’ Gathering, Warns MLAs And...

UP BJP Draws Red Line On Caste-Based Meetings After Brahmin Legislators’ Gathering, Warns MLAs And...

Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Industry Delegation At Surat SEZ, Showcases Manufacturing Innovation...

Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Industry Delegation At Surat SEZ, Showcases Manufacturing Innovation...

Stone-Pelting During Encroachment Removal Outside Mosque In Jaipur’s Chomu Leaves Four Policemen...

Stone-Pelting During Encroachment Removal Outside Mosque In Jaipur’s Chomu Leaves Four Policemen...

Flower Pots Vanish After PM Modi’s Lucknow Event, Reviving Debate On Civic Sense; Watch Video

Flower Pots Vanish After PM Modi’s Lucknow Event, Reviving Debate On Civic Sense; Watch Video

MEA Breaks Silence On Lalit Modi–Mallya Viral Video, Reiterates Extradition Efforts

MEA Breaks Silence On Lalit Modi–Mallya Viral Video, Reiterates Extradition Efforts