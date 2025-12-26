Stone-Pelting During Encroachment Removal Outside Mosque In Jaipur’s Chomu Leaves Four Policemen Injured, Internet Shut For 24 Hours; Video

Tension erupted in Chomu town of Jaipur following an encroachment removal drive by police outside a mosque early Friday morning. | X @ANI

Jaipur: Tension erupted in Chomu town of Jaipur following an encroachment removal drive by police outside a mosque early Friday morning. The tension escalated to such an extent that some policemen were injured in stone-pelting by the mob, and to control the situation, police had to fire tear gas shells. Four policemen were injured in the clash, and the Internet was shut down in the town for 24 hours.

Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Jaipur Dr. Rajiv Pachar said that the dispute arose over the removal of stones and railing outside a mosque near the Chomu bus stand. Suddenly the stone pelting started by the mob, and four police officers got injured.

According to police, talks were held on Thursday evening (December 25) between the administration and members of the community about removing some stones placed on the road outside the mosque. The community members agreed to remove them on their own.

However, after the stones were removed, some people allegedly began installing iron railings outside the mosque to create a boundary, triggering fresh objections and unrest as it encroached onto the road area.

As police attempted to remove the railings using a JCB machine on Friday morning, some miscreants allegedly started pelting stones, injuring four policemen who were later admitted to a hospital.

Looking at the tense situation, additional police forces were called from Chomu, Harmada, Vishwakarma, Daulatpura, and Murlipura police stations. The Special Task Force and riot control force have also been deployed. Around 50 people have been detained by the police.

“The situation is completely under control. Four policemen sustained injuries in stone pelting. Strict action will be taken against those taking the law into their hands,” Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Agarwal said.