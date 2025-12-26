Flower Pots Vanish After PM Modi’s Lucknow Event, Reviving Debate On Civic Sense; Watch Video

The memorial complex and surrounding areas had been decorated with flowers brought from several states. But within hours of the Prime Minister leaving, the decorations appeared to develop legs. People were seen calmly lifting flower pots, loading them onto scooters and cars, and driving away as if the plants were complimentary souvenirs. | X @Nalanda_index

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lucknow for the inauguration of the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal on Thursday left the city with a new memorial and an old question: where does civic sense disappear when the programme ends?

Floral decorations vanish soon after event as residents treat them like souvenirs

The memorial complex and surrounding areas had been decorated with flowers brought from several states. But within hours of the Prime Minister leaving, the decorations appeared to develop legs. People were seen calmly lifting flower pots, loading them onto scooters and cars, and driving away as if the plants were complimentary souvenirs.

Videos circulating on social media show the theft unfolding in full public view. Police personnel were present at the spot, watching the scene with visible calm and, in some cases, faint smiles. No one was stopped. In one clip, a man rides away on a scooter carrying flower pots, a BJP flag fluttering proudly in front. In another, a woman wearing a burqa arrives on a scooter, swiftly collects two to three pots, and leaves before anyone can ask whether the plants had been officially adopted.

After PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Lucknow, the sight of people stealing flower pots raised questions about civic sense, turning a public event into an embarrassing spectacle. pic.twitter.com/gNxGZpfEdd — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) December 26, 2025

The green corridor and Basant Kunj Road had been beautified with hanging walls lined with small potted plants. After the programme concluded, two or three people started picking up the pots. Their confidence proved contagious. Soon, others stopped their vehicles, joined in, and ensured the floral arrangements did not feel lonely at the venue.

Lone voice appeals to Lucknow’s tehzeeb, meets laughter instead

One video captures a young man attempting to inject reason into the situation. He urges people to stop, saying such acts tarnish the image of Lucknow, a city known worldwide for its culture and refinement. He reminds them that stealing is not part of the city’s tehzeeb and that citizens should help keep the city clean and beautiful. His appeal is met with laughter, as the pots continue their journey to new homes.

The incident triggered a flood of sarcastic reactions on social media. An X user named “Jai Shri Ram” wrote that these were educated youths who felt no shame in touching government property, except when it came with a price tag. Yusuf Chauhan commented that while the government was accused of stealing votes, the public seemed busy stealing flower pots, asking which theft was actually bigger. Chand Kishor summed it up with a short remark, “Waah, upper middle class.” Dr Shashi Tiwari asked pointedly whether, since the pots were bought with taxpayers’ money, everyone was entitled to take one home.

The episode has also revived memories of a recent warning by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. About a month ago, at a convocation ceremony at BBD University, he had narrated a similar story from after the G20 events. Decorative flower pots, he said, were taken away in Mercedes cars.

Incident revives memories of CM Yogi’s warning after G20 events

Yogi had highlighted the irony of a luxury car being used to steal a modest flower pot and said action was avoided to prevent the city from earning an embarrassing reputation. Instead, those involved were shown CCTV footage of their actions.

The Uttar Pradesh government decided to identify the culprits and file FIR against them.

Thursday’s incident suggests the message may not have fully taken root. While the plants have found new addresses, the question remains whether public spaces in the city can rely on common sense and a sense of responsibility to stay firmly rooted where they belong.