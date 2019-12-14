'Still capable of taking on enemies despite having suffered thousand wounds': Lalu Yadav joins fight against CAB

Roughly translated the verse said "the flames of my eyes are still burning bright and my principles are still alive, you people must not feel dejected as the sick man is still alive. I am still capable of taking on enemies despite having suffered a thousand wounds, thank God, my self-respect is intact".

The tweet also carried an old video footage of Yadav at a public meeting where he had come down heavily on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for its failure to fulfil the promise of bringing back black money and pursuing "communal agenda of the RSS".

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday night gave his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, turning it into an Act. According to the amended Act, non-Muslim refugees, who escaped religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and moved to India before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship.

