Citizenship Amendment Bill among 15 bills passed during Parliament winter session

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who also interacted with the media, said 18 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and 14 were passed by the House. Rajya Sabha passed 15 Bills. The session, which commenced on November 18, had 20 sittings. The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20 were discussed and approved along with the related appropriation Bill in both Houses. Joshi said almost all demands of Opposition members were met and the session had high productivity.

Apart from the introduction and passage of bills, the lower house also saw discussions under Rule 193. In the Rajya Sabha a Special discussion on 'The Role of Rajya Sabha in Indian polity and the way forward' was held. One discussion under rule 176 was held on the economic situation in the country. Also, three calling attention motions on 'Situation arising out of the dangerous levels of air pollution in the country, particularly in Delhi', 'Reported use of spyware Pegasus to compromise phone data of some persons through WhatsApp' and "Need for completion of National Irrigation Projects to tackle emerging water crisis and to transfer 'Water' to Concurrent List from State List" were also taken up in the upper House.

A special function was held in the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26 to mark 70 years of adoption of the Constitution. The bills passed by the two houses are Citizenship (Amendment) Bill; Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill; Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill; Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill; National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill; Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill and Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill.

The two houses also passed the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill; National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill; The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill; Recycling of Ships Bill; Arms (Amendment) Bill; Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill; International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill and Appropriation (No.3) Bill.