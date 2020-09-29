State govt collects Rs 2.53 crore as fine for violating COVID-19 protocols in Delhi

The Delhi government has so far collected around Rs 2.53 crore in fine since mid-June for flouting COVID-19 safety rules.

More than 25,000 people have been caught and fined by enforcement teams of the Delhi government since mid-June for not wearing face masks. According to a report by Hindustan Times, enforcement teams of the Delhi government has so far issued more than 51,600 challans and collected around Rs 2.53 crore in fine from people. Also, fines to the tune of Rs 1.19 crore were slapped on violators from September 20-27.

With coronavirus cases witnessing a rise in the city in recent days, enforcement activities have been scaled up and over 22,000 people were fined for not wearing face masks in public place in the last week. The Delhi government has deployed more than 180 teams across the city’s 11 districts to prosecute violators of COVID rules.