State govt collects Rs 2.53 crore as fine for violating COVID-19 protocols in Delhi

The Delhi government has so far collected around Rs 2.53 crore in fine since mid-June for flouting COVID-19 safety rules.
More than 25,000 people have been caught and fined by enforcement teams of the Delhi government since mid-June for not wearing face masks. According to a report by Hindustan Times, enforcement teams of the Delhi government has so far issued more than 51,600 challans and collected around Rs 2.53 crore in fine from people. Also, fines to the tune of Rs 1.19 crore were slapped on violators from September 20-27.
With coronavirus cases witnessing a rise in the city in recent days, enforcement activities have been scaled up and over 22,000 people were fined for not wearing face masks in public place in the last week. The Delhi government has deployed more than 180 teams across the city’s 11 districts to prosecute violators of COVID rules.
As per the report, a total of 182 teams across 11 districts prosecuted as many as 27,678 people for different COVID-19 safety rules violations from June 13 till September 17 and collected Rs 1.34 crore as fine. Between September 20 and 27, 1,050 people were caught for not maintaining social distancing norms, 264 for spitting in public, and 38 for using tobacco products in public places and collected a total of Rs 1.19 crore in fine.
The official data showed that the maximum cases of violation of face cover norm (3000) were reported from the central district comprising old city localities. South-west, Shahdara, north-west and south districts also had more than 2,000 cases of violation of face cover norm.
