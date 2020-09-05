Coronavirus in Delhi: After highest single-day spike, Arvind Kejriwal says 'situation completely under control'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital was "completely under control". However, he added that there was no room for complacency.

Kejriwal said that there are 14,000 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi out of which only 5,000 beds are currently occupied. Of the 5,000 beds, around 1,700 beds are occupied by patients from outside Delhi, he said.

The CM's statement came a day after Delhi registered the highest ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases. He said that this was due to the increased number of testing. "I want to assure you that the coronavirus situation in Delhi is completely under control but there is no room for complacency. There is no need to panic. Coronavirus cases in Delhi are increasing as we have doubled testing to detect the patients infected with the disease," Arvind Kejriwal said.

"As per data between August 15 & today, fatality rate among COVID-19 patients is 1% in Delhi against 1.7% of national fatality rate. Our recovery rate is 87% against 77% on national level," he added.