PM Modi must explain why India failed to defeat COVID-19: P Chidambaram says cases will touch 65 lakh by Sept-end

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Chidambaram asked PM Modi to explain why India failed in defeating the coronavirus pandemic when other countries "seem to have succeeded".

Taking to Twitter, the former Finance Minister said, "The only country that is not reaping the benefit of the lockdown strategy appears to be India. PM Modi who promised that we will defeat coronavirus in 21 days must explain why India failed when other countries seem to have succeeded."

Chidambaram further said that he had predicted the total number of infections will reach 55 lakh by September 30, however, the Congress leader said that he was wrong. "India will reach that number by September 20. By end September, the number may touch 65 lakh," he said.