Spotlight on UP MSME minister Ramesh Sachan for 72 industrial plots in his name

Spotlight on UP MSME minister for 72 industrial plots in his name | Photo: ANI

Lucknow: A penchant for plots has put the spotlight on Uttar Pradesh minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) Rakesh Sachan, who has 72 industrial plots in his name.

This has come to light after the state government decided to conduct an inquiry into the allotment of all plots in industrial areas of various districts in the state. A large number of plots were allotted to those who did not set up industrial units for decades and instead used the land for other purposes, according to officials of the industries department. These plots will now be declared vacant and re-allotted.

Read Also UP: BJP minister Rakesh Sachan sentenced to one year in prison in Arms Act case

Officers responsible for such allotment are likely to face action

The 72 plots in different industrial areas that are in Sachan’s name were allotted 10-years-ago to two firms owned by him. This allotment was done while he was Member of Parliament from Fatehpur. Officers responsible for such allotment are likely to face action as the state government has initiated an inquiry in the matter.

Satyendra Singh, the chief of Laghu Udyog Bharti, a body of entrepreneurs affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, had lodged a complaint about Sachan having 72 plots allotted in his name and not a single industrial units being set up on it.

The state government has asked deputy commissioner industries Ajay Chaurasia and assistant commissioner Sandhya to look into Singh’s complaint about the MSME minister.

There could be more such industrial plots that have been allotted to people who have not set up their units, according to senior officials of the small industries department.

Report on allotment of all industrial plots in Fatehpur district being prepared

The state government has sent assistant director of industries from Prayagraj, Jayshree, to probe the allotment of industrial plots in Fatehpur district. Jayshree has been asked to prepare a report on the allotment of all industrial plots in Fatehpur district.

There are eight industrial areas in Fatehpur district, including Choudagra, Jagatsarai, Trilokpuri, Itrora, Chakhata, Sudhwapur, Surjahi, and Rampur, which were developed between 1987 and 1992. A total of 360 plots were developed in these industrial areas and 72 of them were allotted to Sachan in 2012.

Allottees are to make a deed by depositing 10 per cent of the cost, within 30 days of the allotment of the plot, according to the rules. The industrial units are to come up within six months.

The industrial units must come up within next six months. However, Sachan’s case, the plots are still vacant.

The minister said that he has got all the allotments made in his name cancelled. Soon after assuming office as MSME minister he had directed officials to cancel allotment of such plots where industrial units have not been set up, he claimed.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh: Cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan gives a slip to court before verdict in a case

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)