Disgusting! Man Spits In Sugarcane Juice & Serves To Customer In Noida; 2 Arrested | Canva

Noida: In a disgusting incident, two shopkeepers were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for serving sugarcane juice mixed with saliva. The police have arrested both accused after an FIR was registered. The sugarcane juice shop is situated outside the Cleo County Society in Sector-121 of the Phase-3 Police Station area. The case was registered after an FIR was filed by a person named Kshitij Bhatia on Saturday (June 15) evening.

About The Incident

As per the complaint registered by the victim, he reached the shop along with his wife and they ordered two glasses of sugarcane juice, after which the juice vendor spit into their glasses and mixed the juice with the saliva before serving it to them. They protested against the disgusting act of the shopkeeper, after which the shopkeeper misbehaved with them, using abusive language and threatening gestures.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Both Accused Arrested

The victims, feeling both outraged and unsafe, promptly reached the police station and registered a complaint against the shopkeeper. The police took immediate action and arrested two accused identified as Shaheb Alam and Jamshed Khan.

The accused are residents of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh and live in Noida, where they run the sugarcane juice stall outside the society, where the incident occurred. The police are now investigating the matter further to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

Lucknow Spit Massage Incident

In another incident that occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a salon worker was caught on camera giving a facial massage to a customer after spitting on his face. The worker was arrested after the video of the incident came to light, causing widespread disgust and anger among the public. The customer, suspicious of the worker’s unusual actions, asked for the CCTV footage of the incident.

It was found in the footage that the worker spits on his hand and then gives a massage to the customer, a practice that is both unsanitary and offensive. The police have taken the worker into custody and are reviewing hygiene practices at the salon to prevent future incidents.