UP Shocking Video: Lucknow Salon Worker Spits On Customer's Face During Massage; Arrested

UP: In a shocking incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a salon worker was caught on CCTV spitting on a customer's face before giving a massage. The customer, suspicious of the worker's actions, reviewed the shop’s CCTV footage and discovered the repulsive act. The enraged customer then immediately filed a complaint against the employee at the Sushant Golf City police station. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused, according to a report in News24.

A video showing the salon employee spitting on the customer's face during a massage has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers outraged. The incident was recorded on the salon’s CCTV, providing clear evidence of the act. The customer’s suspicions were confirmed when the footage revealed that the salon employee, identified as Zaid, had indeed spat on his face during the massage.

यूपी : लखनऊ के सैलून में थूक वाली मसाज। सैलून संचालक जैद गिरफ्तार हुआ। इससे पहले शामली में भी थूक मसाज की video सामने आई थी। pic.twitter.com/XFrcq8XX9s — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 16, 2024

The customer reported the incident to the police, using the CCTV footage as evidence. The police quickly registered a case against Zaid and following an investigation, arrested him. This incident has sparked various reactions on social media, with many expressing shock and disgust at the behaviour of the salon worker.

Similar Incident Reported Earlier

This is not an isolated case in Uttar Pradesh. According to the report, a similar incident recently occurred in Shamli, where the police registered a case and arrested the accused after a video of the event went viral. In the Shamli incident, a salon owner was seen applying cream to a customer's face, leading the customer to close his eyes and relax.

During the face massage, the salon owner brought his hand to his mouth, spat on it, mixed the spit with the cream and then rubbed it on the customer’s face. Another customer recorded the entire scene on their mobile phone, and the video quickly spread across social media platforms.

The circulation of these videos invited swift action from the police. In both incidents, the accused were arrested immediately after the videos surfaced. The actions of the salon workers in these cases have been widely condemned, highlighting the importance of maintaining hygiene and respect in customer service roles.