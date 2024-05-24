Uttar Pradesh: Watchman Caught On Video Receiving Massage From Female Students, Sparks Investigation

X

A video circulating on social media has caused outrage in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh. The footage shows the watchman of Kasturba Gandhi Residential School receiving a massage from female students. This disturbing incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and well-being of the students.

Adding to the controversy, another video emerged showing the same watchman dancing with the students. The Basic Education Officer (BEO) Komal Sangwan has promptly initiated an investigation into the matter.

Based on findings, Sangwan has found the watchman guilty and implicated other staff members as well. Appropriate action will be taken against all those involved.

Furthermore, there are allegations that the watchman might have shown inappropriate videos to the students on his phone. The school's warden, however, denies any knowledge of these videos.

The seriousness of the situation has led the BEO to entrust the investigation to the District Education Officer for a more thorough probe. The exact date and time of the videos are unclear, but authorities are treating the matter with the utmost importance.