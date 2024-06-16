West Bengal: Suspicious Object Found Outside BJP Office In Kolkata, Bomb Squad Conducts Search Ops; VIDEOS Surface

Kolkata: A suspicious object was found outside the BJP office in Kolkata on Sunday (June 16). The police team, bomb squad and dog squad are present at the spot.
A search operation is underway and more details are awaited.
Video showed the search operations underway from the BJP office in Kolkata.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, LoP West Bengal and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and the victims of post-poll violence met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan.
This is breaking news. More details awaited.