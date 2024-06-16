 West Bengal: Suspicious Object Found Outside BJP Office In Kolkata, Bomb Squad Conducts Search Ops; VIDEOS Surface
Search operations are underway by dog squad, police team and bomb disposal squad after a suspicious object was found outside the BJP office in Kolkata.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 09:44 PM IST
Kolkata: A suspicious object was found outside the BJP office in Kolkata on Sunday (June 16). The police team, bomb squad and dog squad are present at the spot.

A search operation is underway and more details are awaited.

Video showed the search operations underway from the BJP office in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, LoP West Bengal and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and the victims of post-poll violence met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan.

This is breaking news. More details awaited.

